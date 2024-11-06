‘She came to my house, slept on bed my father and mother shared’: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma's revelations

Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin Verma and stepdaughter of actor Rupali Ganguly, has made new claims against the duo. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said that Rupali travelled to their New Jersey home and even slept on the bed shared by Esha's parents. Esha revealed that it was Rupali who told Ashwin to give her mother the divorce papers. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha claims actor hit her mom, calls dad ‘very abusive man’) Esha Verma spoke about Rupali Ganguly as well as her parents Ashwin Verma and Sapna Verma.

Esha says Rupali slept on her parent's bed

Esha said, “I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter now X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom. I feel like that was a lot of trauma I had to deal with and suffer with and my mom did too. We suffered a lot, and we don’t have that exposure as she does.”

Esha blames Rupali for Ashiwn and Sapna's divorce

She also added, "First things first, it’s both parties’ fault for an affair...she comes into our lives. She has made my father, like she told my father to give the divorce papers and this happened twice to my mother. And my father would run off to India to be with her. And regardless of that, having an affair while being married is completely wrong.”

Esha first opened up in 2020

In 2020, Esha shared a post on Facebook against Rupali, and recently, it went viral. Later, speaking to Hindustan Times, she reiterated her claims. “I’ve been seeing it going viral and it’s definitely overwhelming but I’m glad it’s being brought to light…there’s no relationship between the two of us. She’s just the mother of my brother, and that’s about it,” she had said.

About Verma family

Esha, who is 26 years old, is Ashwin and Sapna Verma’s daughter. She lives in the USA. Ashwin and Sapna got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Her father Ashwin was married twice before tying the knot with Rupali. They got married in 2013. Rupali and Ashwin have a son named Rudransh.