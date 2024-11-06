Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha claims actor hit her mom, calls dad ‘very abusive man’

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma, has levelled new allegations against her father, Ashwin Verma, as well as the actor. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Esha said that Rupali "physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai". She also said that Ashwin "was also a very abusive man physically and emotionally". (Also Read | Exclusive: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha still stands by her damning 2020 post about 'cruel, controlling' actor) Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma, spoke about her and her father, Ashwin Verma.

Esha talks about Rupali, Ashwin

Esha said, “I was devastated, crying in high school because of the women who deliberately came into our lives, who broke my parent’s marriage, who physically hit my mother in person in Mumbai in my grandparent’s house. To see her win, that’s the most devastating thing which I have gone through. I’m not pinpointing just Rupali here; I have also gathered the strength to say that it is my father’s fault. He was also a very abusive man physically and emotionally so it’s a two-party street. At first, when this news went viral, I was really scared; he told me to take down the post."

Esha on Ashwin's behaviour towards her

“Whenever I tried to open up about it, he tried to shut me down. I wanted love, respect and connection with my father, but for more than 20 years now he has not been part of my life. I don’t think he would even come to my marriage. After my father had told me to take down the post, I just reflected and suffered on my own my entire life... Why should I listen to a man who never supported us and put women who he had an affair with and put his wife first. He never stood up for me and my mother. He never set up for me; he never publicly apologised to me; he never acknowledged me and my sister on the post. It was always him and their son.”

How it all began

It all started when Esha shared a post on Facebook in 2020 against Rupali. Recently, she told Hindustan Times how she still stands firm with her old post. “I’ve been seeing it going viral and it’s definitely overwhelming but I’m glad it’s being brought to light…there’s no relationship between the two of us. She’s just the mother of my brother, and that’s about it,” she told us.

About Ashwin's family

Rupali married Ashwin in 2013. They have a son. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriage. 26-year-old Esha lives in New Jersey, USA. According to her, her mother and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008.