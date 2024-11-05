Rupali Ganguly holds husband Ashwin Verma close, greets paps in first outing after stepdaughter's allegations. Watch

Actor Rupali Ganguly stepped out with her husband Ashwin Verma and their son amid fresh allegations by stepdaughter Esha Verma. Several videos and pictures emerged on social media platforms as the trio were spotted outside a movie theatre in Mumbai. (Also Read | Exclusive: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha still stands by her damning 2020 post about 'cruel, controlling' actor) Rupali Ganguly, Ashwin Verma and their son pose outside a Mumbai theatre.

Rupali seen with husband amid stepdaughter's criticism

Rupali, Ashwin and their son posed for the paparazzi with folded hands and also smiled. Later, the trio held each other while posing for the camera. At one point, Rupali was also seen hugging her husband sideways and resting her head on his chest.

Rupali also posed solo for the paparazzi before heading inside the theatre. For the outing, Rupali wore a red suit. Aswin was seen in a striped shirt, grey shorts and sneakers. Their son was also seen in a white T-shirt, shorts and red shoes.

What Esha said about Rupali in 2020

Esha first made serious allegations against Rupali in a Facebook post in 2020. A part of it read, "Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father.”

She had also said, “I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when in reality she's controlling and psychotic towards him. Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicizing that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life.”

What Esha has to say now

Recently, talking about her post which has resurfaced, she told Hindustan Times, "I’ve been seeing it going viral and it’s definitely overwhelming but I’m glad it’s being brought to light". But things aren't better with Rupali. “Not really, there’s no relationship between the two of us. She’s just the mother of my brother, and that’s about it.”

Rupali married Ashwin in 2013, and they have a son together. Ashwin also has two daughters from his previous two marriages, the younger of which is Esha. She currently lives in New Jersey.