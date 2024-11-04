Exclusive: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha still stands by her damning 2020 post about 'cruel, controlling' actor

Rupali Ganguly is facing a fresh controversy, this one originates from within the home. Several media publishers have carried stories about a resurfaced Facebook post from 2020, which is seemingly from the account of Rupali's stepdaughter Esha Verma. In it, Esha called Rupali cruel and controlling, blaming her for her parents' separation after carrying on an affair for years. After four years, Esha still stands by that post. Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin Verma, who has two daughters from his previous marriage, youngest one being Esha Verma.

What was Esha's 2020 post?

Rupali married Ashwin Verma in 2013 and they have a son together. Ashwin also has two daughters from his previous two marriages, the younger one being Esha. In her post from 2020, Esha made some serious allegations against Rupali. “This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters from their father.”

She added, “I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when in reality she's controlling and psychotic towards him. Whenever I try to call my father, she starts yelling and screaming death threats to myself and my mother. It's not fair that she ruined lives of Ashwin's real family and has been publicizing that they have a true love marriage when she's destroyed others to get what she wants. Honestly, she's conducted acts very similar to what Rhea Chakraborty has done to SSR. She feeds my dad's strange medications and is very controlling of his life.”

HT talks to Esha

Esha, now 26 and living in New Jersey, tells us that the post was indeed her own. Talking about her resurfaced post she said, "I’ve been seeing it going viral and it’s definitely overwhelming but I’m glad it’s being brought to light". However, things with Rupali are no better. “Not really, there’s no relationship between the two of us. She’s just the mother of my brother, and that’s about it.”

One also notices that shortly after the damning Facebook post, Esha also shared a rather pleasant picture on Instagram with her father and Rupali in October 2021. Explaining that as the ‘bare minimum’, she says, “Nothing much has changed, I posted the picture to showcase that I am related to both of them, since neither my father nor Rupali chose to acknowledge me as family, personally nor publicly. Going to meet my dad once after 5 years was a blessing but also the bare minimum, as people are very lucky in this world to have both their parents. My father hasn’t been in my life and left home when I was 8. She following me on Instagram and taking me out to dinner was the bare minimum too. I wanted to post that picture to showcase that he is my father, as I have the right to do so. But he’s never posted me, and it hurts to see that they’re a great, happy family, but he left his other family behind.”

Attempts to reach Rupali for comment regarding the controversy have thus far been unsuccessful.

Ashwin Verma's statement and Esha's response

Meanwhile, Ashwin has made a post about the same on Instagram, saying that Esha is hurt from the separation of her parents. “I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship, as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage. But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation—challenges that were between she and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife, and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media.”

But Esha is hurt by her dad's response. “I just saw my dad made a statement on Twitter, but it’s heartbreaking as he said that it was not a simple divorce but a very messy affair. He’s acting like I’m hurt from it but there was a lot more to it,” she tells us.