Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma says she was 'hurt' during rift with co-star Rupali Ganguli: 'Don't talk behind my back'

Madalsa Sharma recently reacted to the reports about the alleged rift between her and Rupali Ganguly. The actor who recently quit Anupamaa revealed that she was ‘hurt’ bu Rupali druing the filming of the series. Madalsa, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel stated that she was affected when her co-star spoke negatively behind her back. (Also read: Internet demands Mumbai police to take action against Rupali Ganguly for not wearing helmet on scooter: 'Bad role model') Madalsa Sharma said that she was 'genuinely hurt' during her rift with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly.

Madalsa Sharma on differences with Rupali Ganguly

Madalsa, while reflecting on her relationship with Rupali, stated that, “Sometimes, I felt that someone is a certain way in front of us, but they aren’t the same behind our backs. A few times, I felt that things were not said in a very polished way about me and when I got to know, it hurt me. I was like ‘Why?’ Firstly, I have nothing against you, we are actors we work together. There were a couple of incidents where I was genuinely hurt. I mean I haven’t done anything to you for you to behave this way with me. Or if I have done something wrong, then I will understand perhaps why someone is acting this way with me but when I haven’t done anything… Then I was like, either you be this way in front of me as well that if you don’t like me, say it to my face but don’t talk behind my back.”

She further said, “We would just look into each other’s eyes and just know that things are a little disturbed between us so let’s sort it out. We would sit together, talk about it and then move on, and we would hug it out also. Like forget it now, bygones are bygones. Neither of us took an initiative to resolve anything, it was just organic. Organic and respectful.”

About Anupamaa

Madalsa portrayed Kavya in Anupamaa. Her character had grey shades in the family-drama series. Sudhanshu played Vanraj in the series, while Rupali essayed the lead role in the show about a housewife challenging societal norms about relationships and family.