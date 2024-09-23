Internet demands Mumbai police to take action against Rupali Ganguly for not wearing helmet on scooter: 'Bad role model'

Rupali Ganguly recently took a scooter ride in Mumbai after an event. The actor, in order to save time, took the help of her manager and opted for the scooter ride. However, a section of users were not impressed as they noticed that the Anupamaa actor sat on the scooter without a helmet. Many users demanded Mumbai police to take action against her for breaking traffic rules. (Also read: After quitting Anupamaa, Madalsa addresses beef between Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly: ‘Arguments are bound to happen’) Rupali Ganguly was recently called out by internet for taking a scooter ride without helmet.

Rupali Ganguly criticised for breaking traffic rules

Rupali Ganguly was on her way back home after the Star Parivaar Awards 2024, where she won two awards - the Best Patni and Best Bahu awards for her show Anupamaa. However, she was criticised by internet users for riding pillion on a scooter without wearing a helmet, despite being a member of a political party and not following traffic rules.

A user commented, “Helmet ka challan bas gareeb non famous ke liye hi hai kya (Is the challan for helmet only meant for poor and non-famous people)??” Another user wrote, “RTO Mumbai please send fine without Helmet (laughing emojis).” A user also commented, “What's the location? Mumbai Police ko bhejna hai (Do we need to send Mumbai police)?”

'Rules apply only to common people?'

A user also wrote, “Sahi he celebrity Bina helmet gaadi chala sakte he...wo b police k samne se gaye....yahi per normal insaan karta tho...tho usko duniya ka fine maar dete... (Just because they are celebrities they can take a scooter ride without helmet…they went in front of police…had it been a normal person, they would have heavily fined them).” Another user commented, “Without helmet that too! I thought Anupamaa was perfect and all of them want to be like her…bad role model…(laughing emoji).”

Rupali is known for portraying the titular role in the popular Hindi daily soap Anupamaa. The series has been premiering since July 2020.