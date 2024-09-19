After quitting Anupamaa, Madalsa addresses beef between Sudhanshu Pandey-Rupali Ganguly: ‘Arguments are bound to happen’

Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty recently quit Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa following the exit of her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey. The actor recently reacted to the alleged beef between Sudhanshu and Rupali. In an interview with India Today, Madalsa spoke about her equation with Rupali and stated that arguments between co-actors are bound to happen while filming any series. (Also read: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals if he had differences with Rupali Ganguly before quitting Anupamaa) Madalsa Sharma reacted to the reports about beef between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Madalsa Sharma on Rupali-Sudhanshu rift

When quizzed about reports about Sudhanshu and Rupali's differences and her relation with the lead actor, Madalsa said, “My equation with Rupali has been extremely nice. We are very friendly, like how we are on the sets with our co-actors. We all become friends at the end of the day. However, you have to realise that when you are working together for so many years, you are bound to have arguments and differences once in a while. But, that doesn't define your friendship and your relationship with someone. Even with your friends who are outside the workplace, it's common to get involved in little bickerings and arguments. But, friendship remains. In fact, I never had beef with anyone on the sets. All of us work in a very cordial space.”

Sudhanshu Pandey on beef with Rupali Ganguly

Recently, during an interview with The Indian Express, Sudhanshu was also asked about his alleged rift with Rupali. The actor replied, “Actually yeh sab cheezein hoti hai, khaali dimaag ke wajeh se hoti hai (all these things happen because people speak without thinking). Where do these rumours come from? I don’t understand. Iska koi wajood nahi hota hai (there is no substance to it). Indulging in these discussions is like wasting your time. There is absolutely no point in even giving attention to such rumours.”

About Anupamaa

Madalsa played the character of Kavya in Anupamaa which had grey shades. While Sudhanshu portrayed the role of Vanraj in the drama-series. Rupali essays the titular role in the show about a housewife who decides to break societal taboos about relationships and family.