Sudhanshu Pandey reveals if he had differences with Rupali Ganguly before quitting Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey on rift with Rupali Ganguly

Sudhanshu, when asked about the rumors of not getting along with Rupali during shooting, stated that engaging in this discussion is a waste of time. He said, “Actually yeh sab cheezein hoti hai, khaali dimaag ke wajeh se hoti hai (all these things happen because people speak without thinking). Where do these rumours come from? I don’t understand. Iska koi wajood nahi hota hai (there is no substance to it). Indulging in these discussions is like wasting your time. There is absolutely no point in even giving attention to such rumours.” So far neither Sudhanshu, nor Rupali gave any statement regarding the reports.

Sudhanshu Pandey announces exit from Anupamaa

While announcing about his departure from Anupamaa, Sudhanshu had said, “For the past four years, I have been connecting with all of you through a daily soap opera, for which I have received a lot of love and also some hatred. But then again, hate is a form of love too. If you all had not disliked my character so much, I would have felt that I was not portraying it properly. It is with a heavy heart that I want to inform all of you that I am no longer part of the show Anupamaa. I have been missing from the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode. I felt it was my responsibility to let my audience know about this. However, we all must move forward in our lives. I ask for your support in my future works.”

Sudhanshu recently released a single with Behisaba and also announced the reunion of A Band Of Boys as they released their song Gori Again.