Anupamaa: Are Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna leaving the show? Here's the truth

Recent reports claimed that lead pair of the popular TV show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, might quit the show amid buzz that Anupamaa was heading for a leap. Now, a Pinkvilla report has said that the recent rumours about the Star Plus show are 'untrue' and 'fake'. Also read: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP Rupali Ganguly with Gaurav Khanna in a scene from Anupamaa.

‘How can they quit?’

A source close to the show told the portal, "Rupali and Gaurav are leads and faces of the show. How can they quit? The media reports are untrue." Another source also revealed, "There are no plans of introducing new leap any time soon. A lot of rumours are making rounds and they're all fake."

What were the rumours?

While some reports claimed that post the new leap in the show, Rupali Ganguly (Anupama) and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj) might quit the show, a few others suggested that the makers were planning to show Aadhya's (Anupama and Anuj's daughter) love story – hence, the show would take a leap paving the way for a mature actor to be roped in as Aadhya. Some reports also said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivam Khajuria might enter Anupamaa as Aadhya's love interest after a leap.

The current track of Anupamaa shows how Anupama finally found Aadhya and is trying to reunite her with her father Anuj, who is desperate to meet her.

Rupali on trying to ‘downgrade’ Gaurav Khanna’s wife

Rupali was in news a few months ago after she responded to a person accusing her of paying to ‘downgrade’ Anupamaa co-star Gaurav’s wife. Rupali had shared a note extending her support to Akanksha Chamola.

The actor responded after a person on X criticised her over a video featuring Akanksha. In the original video, Akanksha, holding a cat, talked about why kittens were better compared to human children. Akanksha had dropped her cat in the video and said that the same can't be done to a human baby.

After the video was widely shared on social media platforms, many people criticised Akanksha. However, a person re-shared the clip posted by a news portal and targeted Rupali, tweeting, "Please make it clear that how much you have been paid by @TheRupali PR team to downgrade Gaurav Khanna and his wife. You are the most cruel and disgusting for insulting Akanksha Chamola who has nothing to do with c*** Anupamaa show."

Responding to the X user, Rupali tweeted, "Why don’t you come and meet me and then you can happily ask me this (folded hands emoji). Jai Mata Di (folded hands emoji)."

In another post, she wrote, "Requesting everyone to let the positives not be overshadowed by the negativity. Also please DO NOT drag the families into the regular slamfests. Pulling down a vegan animal lover who has given a home to the homeless fur babies will hurt the very cause of animal welfare that I so believe in!! Request you all to maintain a little kindness and decorum. #bekind."