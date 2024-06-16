Rupali Ganguly responds after person accuses her of paying to ‘downgrade’ Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna’s wife

Actor Rupali Ganguly has responded after a person on X (formerly Twitter) criticised her over a video featuring her Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola. In the original video, Akanksha, holding a cat, talks about why kittens are better compared to human children. (Also Read | Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly reunite: Monisha calls peanut butter ‘moongfali ki chutney’, Maya Sarabhai reacts) Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna featured in Anupamaa.

Why internet was irked by Akanksha's video

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akanksha said, "Billi ke bacche insaan ke bacche se zyada acche aur mazedaar hote hai. Main batati hu kyu... Aap din bhar inhe pappi kar sakte ho, aur jab ye natak kare ya kaatne lage, toh aap inhe aise pakad ke kahi pe bhi chod sakte hai (Kitens are better and more fun than human kids. I'll tell you why... You can kiss them all day and when they do drama or start biting you, you can hold them and drop anywhere)." After explaining, Akanksha dropped her cat adding that the same can't be done to a human kid.

X user targets Rupali

After the video emerged on social media platforms, many people criticised Akanksha. However, a user re-shared the clip posted by Free Press Journal and targeted Rupali. The person tweeted, "@fpjindia Please make it clear that how much you have been paid by @TheRupali PR team to downgrade #Gauravkhanna and his wife. You are the most cruel and disgusting for insulting #AkankshaChamola who has nothing to do with crap #Anupamaa show."

Rupali reacts after being trolled

Responding to the X user, Rupali tweeted, "Why don’t you come and meet me and then you can happily ask me this (folded hands emoji). Jai Mata Di (folded hands emoji)." In another post, she wrote, "Requesting everyone to let the positives not be overshadowed by the negativity. Also please DONOT drag the families into the regular slamfests. Pulling down a vegan animal lover who has given a home to the homeless fur babies will hurt the very cause of animal welfare that I so believe in!! Request you all to maintain a little kindness and decorum. #bekind."

Akanksha spoke about the incident

Talking to Free Press Journal, Akanksha thanked Rupali for her support, ''It is very sweet of Rupali to come out and support me publically, especially when I am not even on the platform or unaware of what is happening there. Rupali knows me well and she knows how much I love animals. Glad people like her understand the thin line. Glad she knew that the video was only for a fun purpose and not any other way.''

Akanksha also spoke about the video, "I am not on Twitter, so I am totally unaware about what is happening there. Talking about the said video, I am an animal lover myself and I always work for the protection and betterment of them. That video was a scripted one and it was just for a fun purpose. I do not know why is it blowing out of proportion?... I took the video down immediately after posting it after I started reading the comments. People reached out to me stating that animal abuse is at its peak and that some people may take it the wrong way and think it is okay to throw animals around and they may do it in an abusive way."