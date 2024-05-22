Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly reunite: Monisha calls peanut butter ‘moongfali ki chutney’, Maya Sarabhai reacts

What's in the ad?

In the ad, Ratna and Monisha are in their character's getups—the former wearing an elegant sari, a boat-neck blouse, and a blunt cut in signature Maya Sarabhai fashion, and the latter sporting a Monisha-like red salwar suit with an off-white scarf. They're at a store, where Maya lists out a bunch of discounted grocery items and claims that they're from Monisha's mayka (parents' home).

Monisha then explains to Maya how all the items are discounted because of an ongoing Flipkart offer. She even calls a jar of peanut butter “moongfali ki chutney," to which Maya rolls her eyes. The two then dance together to celebrate the Flipkart deal.

The internet couldn't contain their excitement after watching Maya-Monisha reunite. “Mummy jee and Monisha (green and red heart emojis),” commented a user. “After such a long time saw monisha and Maya together,” wrote another. “Love them together (red heart emojis). Best ad ever (bow down emoji),” read a third comment.

About Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai first premiered in 2004 on STAR One and concluded its first season in 2006. It was renewed for a new season (Take 2) on Disney+ Hotstar in 2017. The show, written by Aatish Kapadia and directed by him and Deven Bhojani, was produced by Jamnadas Majethia's Hats Off Productions. It also starred Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar as Indravardhan, Sahil, and Rosesh Sarabhai, respectively. While Maya was written as an upper-class socialite, her daughter-in-law Monisha was a middle-class homemaker.

Ratna Pathak Shah recently accompanied her husband Naseeruddin Shah for the screening of Shyam Benegal's 1976 restored classic Manthan at the Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly recently joined BJP.