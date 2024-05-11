Ratna Pathak Shah admits she was not a ‘good sister’ to Supriya Pathak: ‘I was an emotional bully which is even worse’

What Ratna said

During the interview, Ratna opened up about her bond with Supriya and recounted their childhood memories. She said: "When we were kids, Supriya and I fought… I was not a good sister. I have to accept that I was a very big bully, but I am glad, I got all my bullying done then. I was an emotional bully, which is even worse. Maara-maari karna (fighting) is easier, nicer, cleaner but this emotional bullying is killer. I hang my head in shame, that I did it. I have apologized to Supriya, she has forgiven me, I hope! We are fine.”

On comparisons and beauty standards

Further talking about how she dealt with comparison with Supriya in the industry, she added, “I didn't think I was good-looking. I was very worried about my teeth. Very thin lips. Mere aankhein bade nahi hain. Supriya ki ankhein kitni bade hein ( I do not have big eyes, see how Supriya has big eyes). But it didn't really bother me you know because I was focused on building myself as a whole person. Not somebody who looks like X, or Y. The women I hung out with were not concerned with the way they looked. There were many other things we could talk about. The focus on how you look, how you dress, how you present yourself was not so intense.”

Ratna and Supriya are daughters of the late legendary actor, Dina Pathak. While Ratna is married to actor Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya is married to actor Pankaj Kapur. Ratna was seen in the web series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply, whereas Supriya was last seen in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.