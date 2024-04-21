Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia: I am very much a part of Anupamaa, the rumours are false

Actor Gaurav Khanna became a household name and gained immense popularity after joining the TV show Anupamaa. However, recent rumours that he has quit the show has left his fans quite upset, and the actor himself isn’t sure fro where did they start. Gaurav Khanna on quitting Anupamaa

Dismissing these reports as false, the actor tells us, “I don’t know where this has popped up from. I don’t see any truth to this because I am completely committed to my show. I don’t know any such thing yet. There is no base in this news.

The actor, who portrays the character of Anuj Kapadia on the show, adds, “A lot of fake news surface online these days. I understand that people have their own thoughts when they love a show, but this piece of news is not at all true.”

Anupamaa show still

Giving a message to his huge fan base, the 42-year-old expresses, “I would just like to tell my fans to just keep watching the show, we all are working really hard on it. Our episodes are 7 days and that too for 30 minutes, so we all are working very hard.”

He asserts that upon reading such stories one should just figure on their own whether these are right or wrong. “That’s the power of social media. where false stories spread faster than anything else. So, I’d say just read it and forget it. In most of the case, it’s false. Unless you hear it from the house’s mouth, do not believe these rumours,” he urges.

Asked whether such speculations affect him much and Khanna states he doesn’t really address them until it goes out of hand. “It’s not my first show, I have been on television for quite a long period now. I understand how fake news should be dealt with, it’s better not to respond to it. That’s probably why I am responding to it only when it’s really everywhere and people are freaking out by it, I wanted to answer everyone once and for all. I have not received any such call from the producer or channel, I am very much shooting and part of the story,” he ends.