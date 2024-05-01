Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP: ‘I feel I should also be a part of this Mahayagya’

Rupali Ganguly, known for her work in films and television series, is all set to embark on a political journey. The actor, who is popular by her screen name in the daily soap, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in Delhi. Rupali expressed her excitement towards active politics as she was quoted by ANI hailing the ‘mahayagya’ of developemnt. (Also read: Rupali Ganguly remembers Anupamaa co-star Rituraj Singh with emotional note, pics: 'There was so much more to learn sir') Rupali Ganguly joins BJP in Delhi headquarters

Rupali urges people to participate in 2024 polls

While addressing the media at the press conference from the Delhi headquarters, Rupali said, “Ek nagrik ke naate hi sahi, lekin hum sabko isme sehbhaagi hona chahiye. Aur Mahakaal aur Matarani ka aashirwaad hai ki main apne kala ke madhyam se kai saare logo se milti hoon, unse sarokaar hoti hoon. To jab main ye vikas ka mahayagya dekhti hoon to aisa lagta hai kyu na main bhi isme sehbhaagi banu (As citizens we all need to actively participate in these elections. By the blessings of Mahkaaal and Matarani I am able to meet and connect with people through my art. So, when I see this mahayagya of development, I feel that I should also take part in this).”

Rupali seeks blessings of fans after joining BJP

"Main yaha pe aa gayi hoon ki main kisi tarah se Modi Ji ke bataye raaste par chalu aur desh seva me lagoo. Amit Shah ji ke netritva me aage badhu aur kuchh aisa karu jisse aaj jo log mujhe Bhajpa me shamil kar rhe hain, is sabko ek din mujh par garv ho. To aap sabka aashirwad aur saath chahiye ki main jo bhi karu, sahi karu, accha karu. Galat karu to aap log mujhe bataiyega, aap sab to hain hi (I came here so that I can follow the footsteps of Modi Ji and serve my country. Under the leadership of Amit Shah ji I want to move ahead and live by the expectations of those who have welcomed me in BJP. So, I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good. If I make any mistakes then do let me know, you all are there to guide me). Thank you so much," she said.

Rupali is known for playing the titular role in the television series - Anupamaa.