Rupali Ganguly remembers Anupamaa co-star Rituraj Singh with emotional note, pics: 'There was so much more to learn sir'

Actor Rupali Ganguly has penned an emotional note as she remembered her Anupamaa co-star Rituraj Singh. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rupali also shared pictures of Rituraj. She also wrote about his "quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and talent". (Also Read | Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu Sood condole death of Rituraj Singh) Rupali Ganguly dedicated a note to Rituraj Singh.

Rupali calls it an honour to share screen with Rituraj

In the pictures, Rituraj wore a chef's hat and an apron as he gave different poses inside a kitchen. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, blazer and pants. Sharing the pictures, Rupali captioned the post, "Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed."

Rupali laments ‘there was so much more to learn’

"You said you had seen my work, and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all-knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn sir …," she also added.

Rupali says she was ‘tardy’ in sending Rituraj his pics

Rupali further wrote, “These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance…. Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered.”

She concluded, "Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark… Rupali. May you find peace, Om Shanti (folded hand emoji)." Rupali also added the hashtags--Rituraj, Sadgati, Rupali Ganguly, remembering, Jai Mata di and Jai Mahakaal.

About Rituraj's life, career

Rituraj died at his home early Tuesday morning following a cardiac arrest, a close friend said. He was 59. “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” Amit Behl told news agency PTI. Amit said he learnt of the death from actor Pallavi Joshi.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Rituraj was a familiar face TV serials, films as well as OTT shows. His television roles include Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Besides, he appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven and Indian Police Force. He also appeared in several films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

