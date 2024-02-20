Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu Sood condole death of Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh: ‘Untapped actor and warm human’

Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Arshad Warsi, and Sonu Sood, among others, condoled the death of Banegi Apni Baat actor Rituraj Singh. Taking to X (previously Twitter) on Monday, they posted notes remembering the 'untapped actor and a warm human'. (Also Read | TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest, confirms Amit Behl) Rituraj Singh was 59 years old.

Hansal Mehta recalls being ‘good friends’ with Rituraj

Sharing a photo of Rituraj, Hansal wrote, "Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early."

Vivek Agnihotri remembers Rituraj Singh

Vivek Agnihotri also posted a photo and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? 'Kitna baaki tha… (so much was left).' Artists never die. Om Shanti."

Arshad Warsi talks about late neighbour

Arshad Warsi tweeted, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…" Posting a picture of the late actor, Sonu Sood said, "RIP Bhai #rituraj."

Sandip Sikand spoke about Rituraj

Actor Sandip Sikand told indianexpress.com, “I am shocked and heartbroken on hearing the news. Someone posted the news on one of my WhatsApp groups early in the morning and since I have just been in shock. I have worked closely with Rhitu in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, he was one of the only actors who gave me a warm welcome on the show. To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor, he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss.”

Hiten Tejwani remembers ‘good human’ Rituraj

Actor Hiten Tejwani spoke to indianexpress.com, “I don’t know what to say, it’s sad. We lost a good human being and a great actor. My heartfelt condolences to the whole family.”

What happened to Rituraj

As per the report, Amit Behl said that Rituraj Singh died at 12.30 am. He added that Rituraj was unwell, and so was hospitalised over a fortnight ago due to some pancreatic issues. He was discharged from the hospital but on Monday after he felt "really weak", he was rushed to the hospital. However, he "got the attack before reaching hospital".

