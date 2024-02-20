 TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest, confirms Amit Behl - Hindustan Times
TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest, confirms Amit Behl

TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest, confirms Amit Behl

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 20, 2024 10:44 AM IST

TV actor Rituraj Singh died at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest.

Television actor Rituraj Singh died due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. As per Times Now News, his close friend and actor Amit Behl has confirmed his death.

Rituraj Singh was an actor who died at 59.
As per the report, Rituraj died on Monday night. He was recently hospitalised as he was suffering from pancreatic disease.

Quoting Amit, Times Now News reported, "Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor Arshad Warsi wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…"

