Not Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna but Sudhanshu Pandey QUITS Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey became synonymous as Vanraj Shah with his stint as the antagonist in Anupamaa. The show has been on the top of TRP charts ever since its release in 2020 and made Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu and Gaurav Khanna household names. Recently, there were reports saying that Rupali and Gaurav are quitting the show, but as it turns out, it's Sudhanshu who has actually bid the show goodbye. Sudhanshu Pandey quits Anupamaa

In an emotional Instagram live on Wednesday evening, the actor announced his farewell from the show in front of his fans. He said in the video, “Mai pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon.”

Sudhanshu went on to add, “I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works.”

The actor didn't reveal the reason behind his exit, whereas producer Rajan Shahi had recently confirmed to us that Rupali and Gaurav are very much a part of the show still.

On the other hand, Sudhanshu recently released a single with Behisaba and also announced the reunion of A Band Of Boys as they released their song Gori Again. The actor is taking strides in his music career, which he had sidelined for a while to focus on acting.