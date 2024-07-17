Sudhanshu Pandey returns to music as he teams up with Meet Bros for Behisaba

Sudhanshu Pandey was a part of India’s first boy band, Band Of Boys in the early 2000s. Then he switched to acting, putting music on the back burner. But now, he is returning to it after a long time with the single Behisaba, teaming up with the musical duo Manmeet singh and Harmeet Singh aka Meet Bros. Sudhanshu Pandey teams up with Meet Bros for Behisaba

Ask him about this comeback and Pandey says, “I never went away, I was always in it. Music is a part of my existence and what I am all about. It’s just that I am putting it out in public now. For me, when I am acting, I am spending my emotions and when I am singing, I am gaining it.”

Discussing the difference between the music of the early 2000s and the music today, he says, “Good music is always good music. In all the eras that we have seen, I have felt that what has worked is the simplicity of the melody and the lyrics of the song.”

Manmeet says their collaboration “brings back the melodies from the early 2000s and mixing it with the new electronic music”. “Sudhanshu has been a friend for over 15 years and finally we are working together. I feel he was very underrated as a musician because he is a great actor as well and he focused on acting. But the musical skills and the voice that he has is so amazing that it inspires us to create something great,” he says.

Manmeet also talks about the threat of AI to artistes as he says, “I can actually create a song in just five minutes without putting much and giving some commands. But it nowhere comes close to what a human can create. When you are performing, your own emotions and experience come through with it. What AI does is just recreate something with the data you feed, but a human uses their memories to put their own colour to a song. AI can only help in a song, but it’s eventually the man behind the machine that will say something which will stay with you forever.”

Pandey adds to the discussion saying, “Artificial can never be real. In today’s day and age, when there are so many artificial things, people are going back to roots, the original and real stuff. As humans, we will always be suckers for real emotions.” He even promises that he will be actively pursuing music now. “Music is something I had professionally kept myself away from, but not anymore. You will see a lot more of it,” he ends.