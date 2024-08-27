Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna to quit Anupamaa? Producer Rajan Shahi reacts

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has refuted recent reports suggesting that lead actors Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are leaving the popular show. Labelling the reports as "false", Shahi asserts that both the lead actors are "very much part of the show". Rajan Shahi says both the actors are an integral part of the show.

Khanna, who portrays Anuj, and Ganguly, who plays the titular character Anupamaa, have been central to the show's success.

Recently, there were speculations that the lead actors might exit due to an upcoming leap in the storyline involving Aurra Bhatnagar, who plays Aadhya, the daughter of Anupama and Anuj. Rumours have been circulating that the show might introduce a new actor to play an older version of Aadhya. Additionally, it is speculated that Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai could join Anupamaa as Aadhya's love interest after the leap.

Addressing these rumours, Shahi tells us, "This is completely false. Both Gaurav and Rupali are very much part of the show and their characters are integral to the story."

Also Read: Mother's Day special| Rupali Ganguly reveals mum Rajani Ganguly completed her graduation while she was also studying

When asked about the possible reasons behind these reports surfacing online, Shahi responds, "I don't know where do these rumours come from."

A source close to the production also emphasises, "There is no truth to the reports. They have no reason to leave the show. This is fake news and someone's imagination. Time and again, someone or the other keeps making up these stories about the show, but there is no truth to all this. They are both still a part of Anupamaa."