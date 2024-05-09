Mother's Day special| Rajani Ganguly: People call me Rupali Ganguly’s mum and that’s enough for me

Actor Rupali Ganguly saw the superwoman in her mother, Rajani Ganguly, for the first time after passing the 10th standard. “Mumma said she wanted to complete her studies. Since she didn’t come from a well-off background, she had to give up her studies. So, she completed her graduation when I was studying too. That made me see my mum in a completely different light and I felt so proud of her,” says Rupali. Mother's Day special| Rupali Ganguly with mother Rajani Ganguly

Mention it to her mum and Rajani quips, “People would tease me that I didn’t have any college degree. So, I got a BA degree to shut everyone’s mouth.” Interestingly, Rajani also had a connect with showbiz, as she worked with the late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Saroj used to work with Sohanlal (choreographer) master, and I, too, was there. I would just watch her dance and she’d often ask me to join. I was working in the group with them, and Saroj would take me along with her for choreographies. I worked on the (actor) Aruna Irani song Ae Phansa from Bobby (1973). I also did a lot of stage shows as a Lavani dancer with composer Vasan Desai. In director Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Aashirwad (1968), I did a solo Lavani act with (actor) Leela Gandhi as well,” she shares.

However, after marriage, Rajani decided to become a homemaker. “I had a dream to reach a point in my life, but I couldn’t fulfil that. But both my kids (daughter Rupali and son, choreographer Vijay Ganguly) fulfilled that for me,” she gushes.

The proud mother credits her daughter for not letting the difficulties in the journey faze her. “Rupali never let us feel her struggles. I used to feel bad that she did such amazing work in shows like Sanjivani, Parvarish and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, still she never got an award. But today, every award is hers to take. People call me Rupali’s mum and that is enough for me. I have got everything I could have asked for,” Rajani says.

Ask the mom about that one quality of hers that Rupali has also taken, and she says, “Main bak bak bahut karti hun, aur Rupali bhi. I even asked my son-in-law once if there is someone writing all these great things she says, but he told me it’s all her.” Even the actor resonates with it as she adds, “My mom is a brilliant orator, she can give speeches effortlessly. She’d go out and give speeches on women empowerment and a lot of it I imbibed in my character in Anupamaa too.”

Rupali continues to rave about her mother saying, “Mummy has this rule that whoever comes to our house can never go hungry and she never discriminates between people. She always gives out love and that’s what even I try to imbibe from her.”