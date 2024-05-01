Who is Rupali Ganguly? 'Monisha' to 'Anupamaa' and now, BJP member: 9 points on the actor

Renowned for her roles in TV shows and movies, Rupali Ganguly has now entered the world of politics. The actor, who gained popularity from her roles in daily soap operas, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. As cited by ANI, Rupali highlighted her enthusiasm for active politics while praising the "mahayagya" of development. Rupali Ganguly joins BJP in Delhi headquarters.

Here are 9 points on Rupali Ganguly

1. Rupali Ganguly began her career as an actor and has worked in numerous TV shows and films.

2. She is well-known for her role as Monisha Sarabhai in the 2004 series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The series also featured other prominent actors such as Ratna Patak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and others.

3. After a while of working in the film industry, she couldn't handle how the industry worked, so she stepped out of it and started doing a hotel management course from Dadar Catering, reported Times of India. (Also Read: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly joins BJP: ‘I feel I should also be a part of this Mahayagya’)

4. Later, she worked in various boutiques and served at tables as a waitress.

5. According to NDTV, Rupali Ganguly married Ashwin K Verma in 2013, who is now a homemaker. They are parents to a son, Rudransh.

6. Rupali Ganguly recently became a household name, and her role in the TV series Anupamaa began in 2020.

7. The actress announced that she is all set to join BJP on May 1.

8. She joined BJP at the party's headquarters on DDU Marg in New Delhi, alongside senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni.

9. In her speech, she spoke about how she wants to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to serve the country. She also sought blessings from people.