Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rupali Ganguly says she put on almost 30 kgs after son Rudransh was born, got body-shamed by ‘neighbouring aunties’
Rupali Ganguly said that she was body-shamed when she took her son Rudransh for walks to the park.
Rupali Ganguly said that she was body-shamed when she took her son Rudransh for walks to the park.
tv

Rupali Ganguly says she put on almost 30 kgs after son Rudransh was born, got body-shamed by ‘neighbouring aunties’

  • Rupali Ganguly talked about putting on weight after the birth of her son, Rudransh, and how she was shamed for it by ‘neighbouring aunties’ whom she did not even know.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 03:26 PM IST

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has talked about her experience with body-shaming after giving birth to her son Rudransh. She said that she was judged by elderly women in her neighbourhood for putting on weight.

Rupali, who has earlier talked about her health issues, said that she did not lactate enough. She added that she would ‘judge’ herself, thinking that she fell short, and started eating ‘everything’ to produce more breast milk.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rupali said, “From 58 kilos when I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. When I would take my child out for a walk, certain neighbouring aunties that I didn’t even know… ‘Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You are the actor who plays Monisha, right? You have gained so much weight).’ Who gives anybody a right to judge a mother? Nobody knows the kind of issues that a woman is going through.”

Rupali married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. Their son, Rudransh, was born in 2015.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘eagerly waiting’ to be banned on Instagram, after Twitter: ‘It will be a badge of honour’

Last week, Ashwin and Rudransh dropped by on the sets of Rupali’s show Anupamaa to meet her. With shoots being stalled in Maharashtra, the serial is currently being filmed in Gujarat.

Sharing pictures with Ashwin and Rudransh, Rupali wrote, “Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu.”

“The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon,” she added.

Rupali is currently playing the titular role in the show Anupamaa, which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rupali ganguly

Related Stories

Rupali Ganguly has a five-year-old son named Rudransh.
Rupali Ganguly has a five-year-old son named Rudransh.
tv

Rupali says she had trouble getting pregnant, calls son ‘no less than a miracle’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • Rupali Ganguly talked about the difficulties she faced while conceiving and why she took a break from television. She called her son Rudransh ‘no less than a miracle’.
READ FULL STORY
Rupali Gangly informs fans she has tested positive for Covid-19.
Rupali Gangly informs fans she has tested positive for Covid-19.
tv

Rupali Ganguly is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly apologised to her family and the show's producer for letting them down, as she revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.