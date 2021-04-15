Rupali Ganguly reveals she had trouble conceiving: ‘My son is no less than a miracle for me’

Actor Rupali Ganguly said that it was her ‘ambition’ in life to become a mother but it was not easy for her to get pregnant due to health issues. She added that her son Rudransh is ‘no less than a miracle’ for her.

Rupali also talked about her hiatus from the small screen for a few years and said that she wanted nothing more than to be a mother, so work took a backseat when her son was born. After Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which ended in 2013, she was seen in the second season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, which ran for ten episodes in 2017. She is now seen in the titular role in Anupamaa.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rupali said, “I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me.”

Talking about taking a break for a few years, Rupali said, “Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like ‘nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)’... Having a child was difficult.”

Rupali said that when she gave birth to her son, after all the difficulties, she did not want anything else in life. She added that it was not like she was missing acting and if Anupamaa had not come her way, she would have taken an even longer break.

Rupali married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. Rudransh, was born in 2015.

