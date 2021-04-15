Kishwer Merchant shares ‘pregnancy clothing hacks’, husband Suyyash Rai finds a mention. Watch video

Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with her actor husband Suyyash Rai in August, decoded her pregnancy look for fans. She also shared five ‘pregnancy clothing hacks’ for mothers-to-be, which does not involve buying any maternity wear.

Kishwer began with a mention of Suyyash and said that the first hack is to raid the husband’s wardrobe for comfortable clothing. “See what I am wearing. I am wearing the coolest thing on this bloody planet. His shorts and his T-shirt. I think it is pretty cool, I love it.” She went on to call it the ‘best’ look and said that nothing was more comfortable to wear in the summer heat than a pair of loose shorts and an oversized T-shirt.

The second hack, according to Kishwer, is to get hand-me-downs from one’s mother and aunt, if they wear larger sizes of clothing. “Then it's sorted for you because then, you get clothes from them, which don't fit them but will fit you during your pregnancy and that is exactly what has happened with me,” she said.

Having ‘plump’ friends is Kishwer’s third hack. “You have to make friends who are slightly chubby before your pregnancy. Before you decide to get pregnant, make these friends,” she said. Her fourth, ‘very important’ hack is having designer friends: “Your life is ultra-sorted.”

“Fifth and most important hack is that you should have a sister-in-law who is so sweet that she actually buys you a kaftan and sends it over to you, because obviously, she can't come over due to Covid. But she sends it to you so that you are comfortable during your pregnancy. Having a good sister-in-law is very important, guys. So make sure ki husband ke saath agar behen aa rahi hai ghar pe, toh usey pehle se parakh lena, kya hai, kaisi hai (if the husband has a sister, size her up first), and then only get married to the guy,” she added.

“Pregnancy clothing hacks This video shows how u DON'T have to buy clothes during Ur pregnancy if u have a husband who's clothes u can raid , if ur mom and maasi are slightly fat , very slightly If u have a friend who is chubby Friends who are designers And an awesome sis in law,” she wrote in her caption.

