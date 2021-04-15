When Sharmila Tagore's father blamed her for Tiger Pataudi dropping a catch: 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about how not just Anushka Sharma, but she, too, was blamed for her cricketer husband's bad performance on field. However, it wasn't angry fans who accused her of distracting Tiger, but her own father.

Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi in 1968. She was among the most popular female Bollywood actors of the time and Tiger was a famous cricket star.

Speaking during a recent live session with Ladies Study Group--a part of the Indian Chambers of Commerce--Sharmila revealed the cheeky comment her father had made at her once. "I think Tiger dropped a catch or something and my father screamed from somewhere else, 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night!' I mean, can you imagine?"

Sharmila added how she met Tiger at a party and the British accent he used to have back then. She even mentioned that he would have a very peculiar sense of humour and would laugh at his own jokes. She also narrated the incident when Tiger wrote beautiful poems for her. However, when she showed them to her co-star Feroz Khan, he let her know that those verses were actually written by Ghalib.

Tiger and Sharmila had three children together--son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha and Saba Ali Khan. Saif became a film star, and Soha, too, followed him into acting. Saba, however, chose a different career for herself. She is a jewellery designer and regularly shares pictures of her family on Instagram.

Sharmila lives in Delhi, and has not been able to meet Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor's newborn son yet. In the same interview, she also spoke about how her other grand kids--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan -- are having a tonne of fun in Gulmarg, Kashmir. She added that she loves the 'limericks' that Sara often adds to her posts.

