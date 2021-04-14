IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Raj Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and entire Bollywood took to streets to protest against heavy taxes. Watch vintage video
Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Smita Patil and Anil Kapoor at the protest march on 21 October 1986.
Dharmendra, Shashi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Smita Patil and Anil Kapoor at the protest march on 21 October 1986.
bollywood

When Raj Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and entire Bollywood took to streets to protest against heavy taxes. Watch vintage video

Back in October 1986, the Hindi film industry launched a massive strike to protest against the government's heavy taxation on film tickets.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Mainstream Bollywood stars are often criticised by general public for not taking a more keen interest in social issues. They are rarely seen expressing their opinions publicly or even joining protest marches for important issues.

However, such wasn't always the case. In October 1986, the film industry came together to protest against the heavy taxation on film tickets imposed by the government. The film industry went on strike on October 10, demanding relaxation in the 177% state surcharge on tickets sold by Maharashtra's cinemas.

They also demanded the abolition of a 4% state 'sales tax' imposed on film production. As part of the strike, film producers had halted work on hundreds of films, bringing the industry to a stand still.

The clearest example of their unity was seen on October 21, when the biggest faces of Bollywood took to the streets of Bombay in protest. A vintage video from 35 years ago show how stars such as Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Smita Patil, Hema Malini and others had all come together for the protests.

They all spoke to the media about how the new rules should be abolished quickly. Raj Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Raj Babbar and Sunil Dutt even took to the stage, giving rousing speeches about their rights and the importance of culture.

Also read: Queer Eye's Tan France expecting his first child with husband Rob, excited for Sonam Kapoor 'to meet the baby'

"Friends, we haven't taken this step in a moment of hotheadedness but with a clear thought," said Rajesh Khanna. Sunil said that the win will be a win for everyone. Dilip said, "You have imported machines, technology, computers, but you cannot export or import culture."

A few days later, Maharashtra's then chief minister S.B. Chavan negotiated for six hours with Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan, who both used to be Members of Parliament, and an understanding was reached.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
dharmendra anil kapoor sunil dutt sanjay dutt + 2 more

Related Stories

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in two Hindi films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu,
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in two Hindi films, Goodbye and Mission Majnu,
bollywood

Rashmika says parents couldn't believe that Amitabh is her co-star in Goodbye

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 08:20 PM IST
South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has said that her parents were excited when they came to know that Amitabh Bachchan was her co-star in Goodbye.
READ FULL STORY
Ajooba starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead with Rishi Kapoor in a supporting role.
Ajooba starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead with Rishi Kapoor in a supporting role.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of a tiny Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Ajooba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a childhood photo of actor Ranbir Kapoor as the latter visited the sets of Ajooba, almost 30 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP