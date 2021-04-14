IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Queer Eye's Tan France expecting his first child with husband Rob, excited for Sonam Kapoor 'to meet the baby'
Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby. Sonam Kapoor congratulated the couple.
Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby. Sonam Kapoor congratulated the couple.
bollywood

Queer Eye's Tan France expecting his first child with husband Rob, excited for Sonam Kapoor 'to meet the baby'

  • Sonam Kapoor, Sophie Turner, Millie Bobby Brown and many others congratulated Tan France after he revealed he and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Queer Eye star Tan France revealed he and his husband Rob are preparing to welcome their first baby via surrogacy. Actor Sonam Kapoor is nothing but thrilled. The British fashion designer took to Instagram and shared the announcement. In the picture, a shirtless Tan stood with his hand around his tummy, imitating pregnancy announcements, and placed a sonogram on it.

Sharing the picture, Tan said, "So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

He then took to the comments section and added, "And this pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby." Sonam took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. "Oh my gosh! Congratulations tan! I cannot meet you all in person." Responding to her comment, Tan said, "thank you, love!! I truly cannot wait to hang, and for you to meet the baby." Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji on the announcement post.

Shruti Haasan also commented on the post. She said, "Congratulations !!!! And may your family be blessed," to which Tan replied, "thank you, sweetheart. I truly appreciate that!" Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and actor Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey said, "Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love !!!!" and Tan thanked her for her wishes.

Several international stars also congratulated him. Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness said, "so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever". Sophie Turner said, "Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!" Millie Bobby Brown commented, "Congratulations! This is so amazing." Emily In Paris star Lily Collins said, "Ahhhhhhhh this is SOOOOO exciting!!! Congrats!"

Also Read: Masaba Gupta shares childhood pictures, fans compare her with Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid

Back in June 2018, speaking with The Associated Press, Tan revealed he and his husband plan on having six children. He said it was “just enough". During an episode of Queer Eye, Tan had told his co-stars that he and Rob had married without an engagement. “It was just a case of, ‘You know we’re going to get married one day, right?’ We had just agreed that it was going to happen… and we arranged the date," he said at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sonam kapoor queer eye

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja.
bollywood

Sonam misses India, pens a note from her 'new home' in London

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with husband Anand Ahuja. She penned a heartfelt note on missing India and also about her 'new home' London.
READ FULL STORY
Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.
bollywood

Step inside Sonam Kapoor's classy and understated London home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor is not only a fashionista and an actor, she has an eye for interiors, too. Her London home is a case in point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP