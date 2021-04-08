Step inside Sonam Kapoor's classy and understated London home. See pics of her living room, garden

IND USA
Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.
  • Sonam Kapoor is not only a fashionista and an actor, she has an eye for interiors, too. Her London home is a case in point.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor has been away in London since July last year. After spending time with husband Anand Ahuja during the initial lockdown phase, the actor shot for a film in Glasgow, Scotland. Through her Instagram page, not only does she stay in touch with her family and fans, she has also given a glimpse into the lovely home she and Anand share in Notting Hill, London.


Sonam and Anand married in 2018 in Mumbai. Anand has a base in Delhi as well as London and the couple shuttle between the two, as well as Mumbai.


While Anand's Delhi home is a large, Lutyens-style bungalow, the couple's London home is all things classy and understated. In many of Sonam's posts, her living room is visible. Spacious yet warm, the room has velvet-covered comfortable couches, a sofa in deep red and dark-coloured furniture.

One of the most striking features is her nature-inspired wallpaper with gentle green leaves and forest designs. Persian rugs add to the room's overall regal look. This is also the corner of which many family pictures have been shared by others such as Sonam's dad, actor Anil Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor.


One of Sonam's posts from around Christmastime showed a big Christmas tree placed by large windows. Sonam had also shared a glimpse of her bedroom, which is also inspired by nature (wallpaper with green leaves) but had much lighter colours. Her comfortable bed with a headboard looked particularly relaxing.


Not just these, Sonam's London home has many more photo-worthy spots. Anand had also given a glimpse of their garden where they celebrated his birthday last year.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she's got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and others, praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

Sometime towards the end of December, Sonam began shooting for her film, Blind. The film is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller. It has previously been adapted into a Tamil film. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which released in 2019 but fared badly at the box office. During the lockdown, she was also seen briefly in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, which had starred her dad Anil and Anurag Kashyap.

