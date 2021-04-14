Masaba Gupta shares childhood pictures, fans compare her with Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared her childhood pictures on Instagram in which she wears her hair in braids. On Tuesday, she captioned her post, "February 2021 Vs April 2021 - swipe to enjoy" followed by several emojis.

Several celebs and her fans dropped hearts and commented on her post. While some compared her photo to Jaden Smith from The Karate Kid many others called her don and gangster. Instagram user Smriti Kiran wrote "uff !! Gangster Gupta" to which she replied "the reluctant gangster" followed by a laughing emoji. Samyukta Nair commented, "DON!" Masaba responded with "THE DON". Samyukta also wrote, "Love her then, love her now @masabagupta."

Samyukta Nair also wrote, "Love her then, love her now @masabagupta."

Actor Amruta Subhash said "love her", Shashank Arora wrote "aw re!" while Vinita Chaitanya commented "you always owned it!!!" One of her fans wrote, "U look like jaden Smith from Karate Kid." Another said, "Someone said jaden from karate kid and I can’t unsee it!!!!" A third fan also said, "WE NEED MASABA IN BRAIDS!!!"

One of her fans wrote, "U look like jaden Smith from Karate Kid".

Masaba has been sharing pictures of her childhood for sometime now. Recently she posted a throwback photo of her as a kid dressed in a red and white frock. Joking about her expression in the picture, she captioned it, "When you’re high on Fanta & have nostrils that are more animated than your eyes. #justkidthings."

Reacting to it, her mother actor Neena Gupta wrote, "U r so funny my child." Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, said, "*Khoi bag already happened*." Amruta Subhash wrote "so sweet". Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and actor Radhika Apte also dropped heart emojis.

She had also shared a picture with Neena who was seen cuddling toddler Masaba. Masaba wrote, "Still bright-eyed & eating whatever comes my way Happy Sunday." Dia Mirza, Rasika Dugal, Esha Gupta and Leander Paes among many others showered love on the post. Her mother also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

In March, she had shared another old picture with her parents. In one of the pictures Masaba is seen in her mom's lap while her dad cricketer Vivian Richards sat with them. Masaba captioned it, "My world. My blood."

Also read: Maheep Kapoor's throwback pics from when she attended KKR match features Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey. See here

The mother-daughter duo were recently seen together in the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, in which they played versions of themselves. Her rumoured boyfriend actor Satyadeep Misra played the role of her husband. The show also starred Pooja Bedi, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Neil Bhoopalam and Tanuj Virwani. Masaba Masaba has been renewed for a second season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON