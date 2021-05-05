Rupali Ganguly's husband, son visit new Anupamaa sets in Gujarat: 'I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me'

Actor Rupali Ganguly, who currently plays the lead role in the popular show Anupamaa, was overjoyed when her family decided to visit her on the sets. Her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudransh dropped by the new sets.

All shoots have been stalled across Maharashtra and a few TV show makers have shifted base to other states to ensure continuous shooting. Anupamaa is currently being shot in Gujarat.

Rupali shared pictures of her husband and son. She is also seen in one of the pictures. She posted the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Home is where the heart is.....since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me The men i love most My Baby and his Baapu." Rupali married businessman Ashwin in 2013 and their son Rudransh was born two years later, in 2015.

She added, "The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon ....Trying times for everyone.....for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play ."

She also urged everyone to stay at home in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus and wrote, "Please stay home, stay safe and break the chain #staysafe #myson #myhusband #rupaliganguly #blessed #nomakeup #instagood #gratitude #family #familia #familytime #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

Also read: Nafisa Ali quashes rumours of Lucky Ali's death: 'He is totally well, we were chatting this afternoon. No Covid-19'

Rupali took a break from work after she had her son. Talking about the time, she told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview, “Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like ‘nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)’... Having a child was difficult.” She added that when she gave birth to her son, after all the difficulties, she did not want anything else in life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON