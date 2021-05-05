Nafisa Ali quashes rumours of Lucky Ali's death: 'He is totally well, we were chatting this afternoon. No Covid-19'

Amid rumours of singer Lucky Ali's death, actor Nafisa Ali took to Twitter and put all fears to rest, announcing that he is healthy and fine. She also confirmed that he has not been diagnosed with Covid-19. Twitter was flooded with condolence messages after a fake report of Lucky's death floated around Tuesday evening.

Nafisa tweeted late Tuesday night, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health."

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

Lucky is currently in his Bengaluru farmhouse, Nafisa told a leading daily. "I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have Covid-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine,” she said.

Lucky, a pop star in the 90s, returned to the limelight last year when a video of him singing for a group of people in a non-formal set-up, went viral. He was singing one of his popular romantic numbers, O Sanam.

Also read: My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19: Sonia Balani

Talking about it, Lucky told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, "It was something that almost felt like it was going to happen, with the way the world was moving. Something like that was expected, which would change the things and world. And it just happened to be just like that."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON