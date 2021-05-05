My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19: Sonia Balani

Agra-born actor Sonia Balani, who was seen in ‘Baazaar’ and ‘Tum Bin 2’ along with TV shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ and ‘Tu Mera Hero’, believes in polishing one’s craft as rest follows.

“It’s important to continue polishing oneself as an actor because we are in such a profession where at the end of the day it’s only our craft that matters. To become a name in the industry one should know his or her work well,” said Sonia

The young actor adds, “I have been doing acting workshops, dance classes and martial arts training to upgrade myself. There are many who work on appearance as well as on public relations more but for me being good in your craft is super important and rest can follow.”

Sonia returned to her home town after cases started increased and the lockdown was imposed in Mumbai.

“All the shoots were stopped and whatever little was happening that too went on hold. As UP too was in the process of announcing the lockdown, I reached Agra by road. Now I am all relaxed as I am in my home. But having said that, my heart goes out for the daily wagers who are struggling to make ends meet and also for those who lost their loved ones to this fierce pandemic,” she said.

Talking about how TV happened Sonia said, “I remembered I auditioned for some dance show in Delhi and that made me realise that acting was my calling and so I thought to give it a try. I remember how auditions used to be my learning ground and even after my first break I used observe other actors on sets. I have learnt a lot from my co-star Sakshi Tanvar from the show ‘Bade Achhe... The way she plays her characters is remarkable.”

On her upcoming projects, Sonia shared, “This year, I have two web releases. First will be ‘Bhopal to Vegas’ where I will be seen playing a role of very smart girl who has good head on her shoulders and it’s a story of three young friends. It will stream this month. Then my second OTT release for this year too is all complete only a bit of montage is left. Also, a few projects went on hold due to Covid crisis.”