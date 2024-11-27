Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma slams her ‘cruel’ 50 crore defamation suit: 'Punished for speaking truth'

Esha Verma, the stepdaughter of actor Rupali Ganguly, has issued a clarification over her comments and videos in the last few weeks. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Esha hinted at the ₹50 crore defamation notice from Rupali and said that it was "disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character". She also criticised her father, Aswhin Verma. Talking about her half-brother Rudransh, Esha also clarified that she “never involved a minor”. In her long note, Esha also said that it would be her "final statement on this matter". (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter caused her ‘emotional distress, mental anguish’, says lawyer) Ashwin Verma married Rupali Ganguly after parting ways from Esha Verma's mother.

Esha opens up on her now-deleted Instagram video about Rupali, dad Ashwin

Esha, in her statement, wrote, "Hi everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care."

Esha on why she shared her experiences

Esha clarified she never wanted to harm anyone. "For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn't escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so, I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty," she added.

Esha shared a long note on her Instagram Stories.

Esha lashes out at Rupali, Ashwin

She also criticised Rupali and her father, Ashwin. "To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family," Esha added.

Esha on being taunted during Mumbai photoshoot

Esha recalled how she was once criticised for her look during a photoshoot in Mumbai. "I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I've worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience. I want to encourage everyone to embrace their unique features and celebrate the traits passed down through generations, as they make us who we are," she continued.

Esha about her half-brother

Esha talks about Rudransh, "I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly."

‘I won't participate in any interviews’

"After posting my last statement, which focused on my personal experiences, I chose to archive it after 48 hours and deactivate certain platforms. This was not out of fear but because I felt I had said all I needed to and wanted to protect my peace and focus on the present. This will be my final statement on this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received. It is not intended to instigate further back and forth on this matter. I will not be participating in any interviews, further discussions, or commentary about this situation moving forward. My focus now is on healing, rebuilding, and embracing the next chapter of my life," she continued.

"The past few weeks have been overwhelming, and I took a necessary step back to recharge and prioritize the well-being of myself and my loved ones. I have come to understand that family is not always defined by blood but by the love, support, and loyalty of those who truly stand by you. I am now ready to move forward, leaving this behind with dignity and peace… This experience has been incredibly challenging, but it has also reminded me of my strength and resilience. I'm excited to embrace this new chapter with peace, authenticity, and dignity, surrounded by those who truly matter to me. Let's leave this behind and focus on creating brighter, stronger futures together. Thank you for being by my side," concluded her statement.

After Esha, in a long video on Instagram, criticised Rupali and Ashwin, the former sent her a ₹50 crore defamation notice. After that, Esha deleted the video and made her account private. Rupali's lawyer recently said that Esha is yet to respond to the notice.