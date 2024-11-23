Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter caused her ‘emotional distress, mental anguish’, says lawyer: Accusations tarnished her…

Actor Rupali Ganguly’s lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, has shared that her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, is yet to respond to the defamation notice, though she has deleted her Instagram post. Speaking with News18, Sana revealed that it was the actor who took the decision to send Esha the defamation notice. She added that Esha's "false and malicious allegations" has "caused immense emotional distress and mental anguish" to Rupali. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter says ‘we’re more protected in US’ after actor slapped a ₹50 crore defamation notice) According to Esha Verma, her mother and dad got married in 1997.

Rupali decided to send Esha notice

Sana said, “She (Esha Verma) hasn’t responded. However, she has deleted all defamatory posts and deleted one account pursuant to receiving our notice which is an acknowledgement of her wrongdoing. Rupali decided to take this drastic step when her stepdaughter maliciously labelled her 11-year-old child as illegitimate and the matter escalated with continuous and constant defamatory and derogatory posts thereby character assassinating Rupali."

Rupali is 'deeply hurt'

The lawyer also added, "It was imperative (to send notice), in view of the fact that she was constantly posting defamatory and baseless posts, thereby attacking Rupali’s reputation and character. She crossed all limits by attacking an 11-year-old child and terming him illegitimate. The false and malicious allegations made by the stepdaughter caused immense emotional distress and mental anguish to my client. These malicious and baseless accusations not only attacked her personal integrity but also tarnished her reputation. Such baseless claims have left her deeply hurt."

What happened so far

It all started earlier this month when Esha, via interviews and her Instagram account, criticised Rupali and levelled several allegations against her. On November 10, Esha shared a long video on Instagram in which she also spoke about her half-brother Rudransh. Following that, Rupali sent her a defamation notice to the tune of ₹50 crore. After that, Esha deleted the video and made her Instagram account private.

About Verma family

According to Esha, her mother, Sapna and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. 26-year-old Esha lives in New Jersey, USA. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. He married Rupali in 2013. They have a son Rudransh.