Anupamaa makers react to crew member’s death after electrocution: ‘It was purely a human error’

Anupamaa makers have addressed the incident of a crew member getting electrocuted to death on the set of the show after 8 days, calling it a ‘human error.’ In a statement, the makers shared that the camera attendant mistakenly picked both the light rod and camera together when he was not wearing any footwear. Also read: Anupamaa: Are Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna leaving the show? Here's the truth Anupamaa makers released the statement on Friday.

Makers react to the death

On Friday, the makers released a statement to express their grief and share details of the mishap. They also revealed that the production company funded the travelling expenses of the deceased's family members, paid the medical bills, and assisted them with everything else they required.

The statement began by establishing the background of the production house, Director’s Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd, stressing that they have been in the TV industry for the last 18 years, and have worked on popular shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bidaai and Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly.

The makers stressed that it would not “have been possible without the seamless and harmonious collaboration of over 300 talented and dedicated professionals”.

“An unfortunate accident happened on 14th Nov. 2024 during the shooting of the TV series Anupamaa at a set in Film City, when an apprentice camera attendant, Mr. Ajit Kumar was sent by the camera vendor, who mistakenly picked both the light rod and camera together when he was not wearing any footwear and got the electric shock,” read the note.

The producers further mentioned it as an incident of 'human error', calling the cameraperson's death both heartbreaking and saddening for everyone on the sets of the show “because they always work like one big family”.

"The DOP present on the set said that it was purely a human error. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given instant medical help but, unfortunately, we lost him. It was deeply saddening. In response, immediate arrangements were made to send flight tickets to the family members of the deceased, who were urgently called from Patna. All necessary legal formalities were also promptly addressed," the statement further read.

It went on, "The production house covered the hospital and medical expenses, facilitated the family’s return to Patna, and provided compensation, for which the family expressed their gratitude through a letter. Additionally, the deceased’s insurance will be directly disbursed to his nominated beneficiary. We remain committed to supporting our team members in such circumstances, as we consider them an integral part of our family”.

The makers also addressed the rumours surrounding the safety arrangements on the sets of Anupamaa. The producers said, "We trust that the statement provided by us, as a responsible Production House, is satisfactory. We would like to request rumour mongers with certain vested interests to stop spreading false rumours otherwise, failing which we will take stringent legal action against them as per the law of the land."

The makers wrapped up by stressing that they have talked to various TV bodies about the matter.

About the incident

Ajit Kumar, passed away on November 14 after getting electrocuted on set. The 32-year-old member, who worked as a camera attendant, was on duty when the incident occurred.

At that time, talking to SCREEN, the President of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Suresh Gupta, criticised the producers and the channel for not taking enough safety precautions on set. Suresh shared, “Anupamaa is being shot for a few years now. However, on November 14, there was an incident on the set where one of our workers, Vineet Kumar Mandal, 32 years old, who worked as a camera attendant passed away after getting electrocuted during the shoot.”

Suresh accused the producer and channel of trying to suppress the incident.