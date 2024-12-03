Amid fallout reports with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna reveals he is not part of Anupamaa: ‘Time to explore…'

Several fans are still wondering about the fate of Anuj Kapadia, portrayed by Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa, after the 15-year-leap, which was introduced in October. The actor has finally addressed his two-month absence from the set, saying this chapter of his career is over. Also read: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals if he had differences with Rupali Ganguly before quitting Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna's role was meant to be part of the show for three months initially.

However, the actor doesn’t look at it as an end and is open to the possibility of coming back to this world.

Gaurav Khanna speaks out

In an interview with Etimes, Gaurav spoke about his absence from the show, and the future track.

“People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa. Rajan sir (producer Rajan Shahi) had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialise. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense. He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger. So, for now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return,” he said.

The actor revealed that his character was originally planned as a three-month cameo but went on to become part of the storyline for three years. He expressed his gratitude towards the fans.

There have been rumours about a rift between him and Rupali Ganguly, who stars in the titular role. Without directly confirming or denying the reports, Gaurav said, “I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary."

About the show

Anupamaa has emerged as one of the most popular shows on the Indian small screen. It has been created by Rajan Shahi. The show also made headlines for giving a platform to Rupali for her comeback on television. The TV show explores the emotions and conflicts between parents and their kids, along with the complexities of mature relationships.

Gaurav was seen in the role of Anuj Kapadia. It also featured Sudhanshu Pandey. Fans loved the on-screen pairing of Gaurav and Rupali as Anuj and Anupama. Gaurav has also featured in projects such as CID, Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angna, Jeevan Saathi, Sasural Simar Ka, Tere Bin and Gangaa.