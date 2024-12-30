Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on whether she was responsible for Alisha Parveen’s exit from Anupamaa

There have been murmurs that actor Rupali Ganguly is responsible for Alisha Parveen’s exit from Anupamaa. Now, Rupali has come forward to shun the allegations, saying she has no role to play in casting decisions. Also read: Anupamaa makers react to crew member’s death after electrocution: ‘It was purely a human error’ Rupali Ganguly in a still image from the latest episode of Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly breaks her silence

In an interview with ABP, Rupali spoke about whether she had a role to play in her on-screen daughter Alisha Parveen’s aka Raahi’s leaving the show.

“I have no authority over casting decisions or other major show developments. Such matters are entirely handled by Rajan Shahi and the channel. I’ve always prioritised professionalism and dedicated myself to this show for the last five years,” she said.

She denied all other allegations about her being insecure and stated that she stays away from ‘backstage politics’.

However, Alisha has not accused Rupali of being the reason behind her exit.

Many actors leave the show

Lately, there have been many shocking exits from the show. After a successful four-year run, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the role of Vanraj Shah, shocked everyone when he announced quitting the show. Following the 15-year-leap, many actors have quit the show including Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Kunwar Amar Singh. Now, Alisha Parveen, whose character was introduced in October to play Rahi, is being replaced by actor Adrija Roy.

Rupali's personal woes

Earlier this year, Rupali was in the spotlight after her stepdaughter Esha Verma made some allegations against her. It all began after Esha's 2020 post resurfaced on the internet and went viral. In her post, Esha alleged that Rupali Ganguly was responsible for breaking her mother and father Ashwin K's marriage. She also claimed that Rupali would threaten Esha and her mother.

This was followed by Rupali Ganguly sending a ₹50 crore defamation notice to Esha stating that her actions have "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses”. Soon after this, Esha deleted all posts on her social media handles related to Rupali and made her Instagram account private.