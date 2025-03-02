Sudhanshu Pandey clears the air on rumoured feud with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly

Rumours of a supposed feud between Sudhanshu Pandey and his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly have been circulating for quite some time, particularly after his sudden exit from the show in 2024. However, in a recent interview, Sudhanshu has come forward to set the record straight, denying any rift between the two. Also read: Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on whether she was responsible for Alisha Parveen’s exit from Anupamaa The rumours of Sudhanshu not getting along with Rupali during shooting surfaced when he announced his departure from the show.

According to him, all is well between him and Rupali, effectively putting an end to the speculation that had been gaining traction.

Sudhanshu Pandey breaks silence

In an interview with Screen, Sudhanshu spoke about his decision to quit Anupamaa, the popularity of his role Vanraj Shah, and the buzz around conflict with Rupali.

Talking about his decision to announce his exit publicly, Sudhanshu said, “The reason why I announced my exit on social media was because I felt responsible towards my audience. Those who were wondering where Vanraj had gone, I had to tell them that I was not going to be a part of the show. I didn’t want them to be later shocked or heartbroken. At least I told them personally, and they didn’t come to know from other sources.”

He also addressed rumours around issues between him and Rupali, saying, “Even though there are so many stories going around, whatever I said was my side of the story, and it was 100 percent the truth. Stories have nothing to do with reality, so don’t believe them. All is well; the four years have been fantastic. I will cherish being a part of Anupamaa all my life. The equation with Rupali is all okay. I was chatting with her recently. She messaged me about something on Instagram, and we were bickering about it. So it is all fine.”

He said that the show will remain special as he “gained so much from the show”.

About the rift rumours

The rumours of Sudhanshu not getting along with Rupali during shooting surfaced when he announced his departure from the show. After a successful four-year run, Sudhanshu, who essayed the role of Vanraj Shah, shocked everyone when he announced quitting the show. It was followed by many shocking exits from the show. Following the 15-year-leap, many actors have quit the show, including Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Kunwar Amar Singh.