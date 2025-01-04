Is Rupali Ganguly quitting Anupamaa? Actor reacts to the rumours

Rumours had been circulating wildly on the internet, suggesting that Rupali Ganguly was planning to quit the hit television show Anupamaa within the next three months. Now, the actor has come forward to deny the reports of her exit. Also read: Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on whether she was responsible for Alisha Parveen’s exit from Anupamaa The makers of the show, Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, also dismissed the rumours.

She said that she has no intention of leaving Anupamaa and plans to remain an integral part of the series until its very end.

Rupali reacts

According to The Times of India, Rupali shared that she has not thought of leaving the show.

She said, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me—the recognition, the platform, the position —I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. And Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it’s an emotion, it’s my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life. If Rajan Ji ever says that he doesn’t need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, ‘Please let me stay in Anupamaa.’ I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave," she said.

Calling the rumours strange, Rupali shared that she is thankful to the makers for giving her the show in the first place.

Rupali added, “There can be no stranger news than this. Anupamaa made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and Anupamaa has become a part of my being. So, It's ridiculous, people are speculating about something, writing such things, but thank you so much for all the love that came in. And to those who have supported me, I want to say that no matter what, please keep watching Anupamaa. My show should continue. Rajan Ji is the creator of the show, and his vision is Anupamaa. As long as he wants, I will continue to work hard, with full dedication and passion. I hope to God that this journey goes and on for years. But this is just the beginning; the best is yet to come, my friends. So, keep sending love love and I will work so hard that I become worthy of your your appreciation. Thank you so much and do not entertain speculations”.

About the show

Anupamaa has emerged as one of the most popular shows on the Indian small screen. It has been created by Rajan Shahi. The show also made headlines for giving a platform to Rupali for her comeback on television. The TV show explores the emotions and conflicts between parents and their kids, along with the complexities of mature relationships.