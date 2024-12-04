Rupali Ganguly files defamation suit against stepdaughter Esha Verma

Actor Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation suit against her stepdaughter Esha Verma seeking ₹50 crore in damages, her lawyer Sana Raees Khan tells HTCity. “We have filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court today to protect Rupali’s integrity and reputation against baseless and malicious attacks,” Khan says. Rupali Ganguly's case will be enlisted in the court soon.

The lawyer adds, "This legal action serves as a powerful reminder that no individual, regardless of their citizenship or location, can misuse public platforms to defame and degrade others without facing the consequences.”

Earlier, Rupali had sent a legal notice demanding an apology from Esha along with the monetary compensation and a demand to take down the negative comments she had posted about her on social media.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly sends defamation notice to the tune of ₹50 crores to stepdaughter Esha Verma

Sources claim that the defamation suit was filed after Esha Verma did not respond to the conditions laid down in the legal notice.

The matter is currently subjudice and is expected to be listed in the court soon.

What Esha said after the legal notice was issued to her

"Hi everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care."

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma slams her ‘cruel’ ₹50 crore defamation suit: 'Punished for speaking truth'

Another excerpt from her statement read, "To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family."

About the controversy

Esha Verma, who lives in the United States, is daughter of Ganguly's husband Ashwin K Verma from his previous marriage.

The controversy erupted when a Reddit post went viral in which a user shared snippets of an old Facebook comment made by Esha.

In the comment, she accused Rupali of having an affair with her father Ashwin while he was still married to her mother, describing the actor as “cruel-hearted”.

As the post became viral online, Ashwin issued a statement on X denying the claims. In response, Esha posted on Instagram, saying, “There’s a darker side to this story... All I ask for is compassion as it unfolds.”

What Esha told us

In an earlier interview with HtCity, Esha had said, "Rupali threatened my mother. If I spoke to him [her father] on call, she’d scream in the background. She even cornered me when I went to visit him in Mumbai. She told me, ‘You will regret if you ever do this again or say you want your parents to meet’. I was always afraid to go to India and couldn’t stay longer than two days with him.”