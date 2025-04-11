Celebrity Masterchef winner is Gaurav Khanna; actor dedicates his win to all the ‘misfits’

TV actor Gaurav Khanna has been declared the winner of the first season of Sony TV’s Celebrity MasterChef. Nikki Tamboli stood second and Tejasswi Prakash third. Gaurav Khanna expressed immense pride in his victory, emphasizing the importance of resilience and hard work for those who feel like misfits.

Gaurav lifted the trophy during the finale episode of Friday and called it a surreal feeling.

Gaurav Khanna expressed happiness at his big win, saying, "Winning Celebrity MasterChef feels absolutely surreal. This show took me completely out of my comfort zone. Being a part of Celebrity MasterChef has been a tremendous honor, especially standing alongside legends like Chef Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred genius, and Chef Ranveer Brar, a true master of his craft—both guided and challenged us with so much grace. And of course, the ever-inspiring Farah Khan, whose energy and encouragement kept us going. Cooking in front of them was intense—every single day brought a new challenge that pushed me to dig deeper and give my absolute best.

“And today, standing here as the winner, I feel immense pride—not just for myself, but for everyone who has ever been called a misfit, for everyone who fell down but chose to rise, learn, and keep climbing until they reached the summit. It’s been an honor to compete with such wonderful and hardworking co-contestants, who inspired me daily with their passion and persistence. I’m deeply grateful to the audience and fans of the show whose love and support gave me the strength and belief that truly—nothing is impossible when you pour your heart and soul into it."

Gaurav Khanna with the Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

Chef Ranveer Brar also shares, “It was amazing to witness how these stars embraced the challenge with passion and humility. Gaurav Khanna truly stood out in this journey, with his commitment to growth and learning coupled with his creativity, consistency, and the soul he brought to every dish. He surprised us time and again with his exceptional culinary skills, but above all..his 'Zidd' and never give up attitude, which reflects his dedication and heart. Congratulations, Gaurav—you’ve earned this title, and how!"

Chef Vikas Khanna, who has been instrumental in guiding the contestants, remarks, “Gaurav’s transformation on this show was remarkable. In the beginning, I questioned whether his confidence was misplaced, but what I witnessed over time was pure growth. His journey epitomizes the power of learning, adapting, and never giving up. Gaurav truly earned this victory, and I couldn’t be happier for him!”

Farah Khan shares, “When Gaurav presented his first dish, I thought this guy can’t cook! It was unbeatable, and then Gaurav proved me and all the judges wrong with his never give up attitude. With his persistence and hard work he became Unbeatable! He made us dishes that were so out of this world, and we knew only he could become Master chef! So proud of him.”