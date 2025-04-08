Chef Vikas Khanna backs Gaurav Khanna as he's trolled for copying dessert on Celebrity MasterChef

Actor Gaurav Khanna has faced the brunt of Celebrity MasterChef fans ever since Sony TV dropped the promo of the episode that aired on April 7. He was accused of copying Swiss chef Dives Josh’s dessert, but Chef Vikas Khanna, who was impressed with the dessert, backed him and responded to trolls. (Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash recalls being body-shamed, bullied in college for ‘weird body type, football face') Actor Gaurav Khanna was trolled for copying a dish that impressed Chef Vikas Khanna.

Gaurav Khanna accused of copying Swiss chef

Last week, Sony released a promo for Celebrity MasterChef that saw Gaurav create a dessert that left Vikas and Ranveer Brar bowled over. As soon as it dropped, numerous people began trolling Gaurav for copying a dessert called Honey Dripping Dessert made by Dives.

The Swiss chef even responded to the accusations by posting the promo on his Instagram stories and writing, “well done, so creative…(tongue out emoji),” according to TOI. He also shared his dessert video, calling it ‘the original’.

Vikas Khanna backs Gaurav Khanna

Vikas has now responded to the criticism Gaurav has faced, backing the actor in the online feud. Sharing a clip from the show on his Instagram, he wrote, “Very rarely you witness Culinary Greatness like this one. I have to admit that this year’s MasterChef was next level benchmark for us. I only wish every celebrity contestants the very best.” Farah Khan who hosts the show commented, writing, “Truly (fire emoji).”

Vikas also posted the video on his Instagram stories, questioning those who were trolling Gaurav. He wrote, “For all those who are commenting on the brilliant dish made by @gauravkhannaofficial please let me know which chef created it first in the world. Meringue dripping cones have been done for decades. It was the overall flavour profile and presentation that shook us.” Gaurav reshared his Insta story.

A screengrab of Chef Vikas Khanna's Instagram stories.

Gaurav is the finalist on Celebrity MasterChef, which also sees Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia and Tejasswi Prakash as contestants. It airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 8 pm and can be streamed on SonyLIV.