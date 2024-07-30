Reddit says Dhoom actor Rimi Sen ‘looks unrecognisable' now; compares her to Nikki Tamboli, Shefali Jariwala

Rimi Sen stuns fans with her dramatic transformation

The actor's recent Instagram photos and videos have seemingly sparked plastic surgery rumours. Recently, a Redditor shared her pictures, saying, "Oh God! I am shocked. Rimi Sen looks so weird with her recent plastic surgery. Her photos, at least since last few months, were okay; but I was recently watching Golmaal and ended up on her Instagram profile. She looks unrecognisable! I am appalled."

Many reacted to the Reddit post. A person said, "Damn, she (Rimi) looks unrecognisable." A second commented, "Actually, she fell off the bandwagon due to poor film choices. Then, got old and injected stuff!!" A third said, “Rich people creating their own problems. Achhi khasi surat ko kyun bigad diya (She was beautiful, why did she do this). It's not like she was even working in movies anymore and felt the pressure to do it.”

'She kind of looks like Shefali Jariwala now'

Some said Rimi reminded them of other celebs. A person commented, "She kind of looks like Shefali Jariwala now." Another agreed Rimi resembled the actor and model, writing, "Is that the Kaanta Laga girl? If yes, that’s the face that crossed my mind while looking at these pics."

Someone also commented Rimi looked like actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, saying "Why is she looking like Nikki Tamboli?" Reacting to which, a person wrote, “All of them start looking the same because they follow the same template.”

'Still don't believe this is her'

A person commented, "How come they all look same… their doctor doesn’t provide catalog of different faces … the way old school hair salon used to have or nail bar provides a samples of so many nails to chose from… looks like all the cakes are baked in same mold." A comment also read, "I still don't believe this is her... crazy surgery."

In a 2024 interview with HT City, Rimi spoke about why she has stayed under the radar all this while. She said, “Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi (I was tired of doing comedy films), there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha (I did not get good roles). I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do.”