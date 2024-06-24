Rimi Sen on disappearing from Bollywood: Mera furniture role hota tha, also not in touch with anyone from industry

Star of Hungama (2003), Dhoom (2004), Deewane Huye Pagal (2005), Phir Hera Pheri and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) - and away from the spotlight for the past 13 years, actor Rimi Sen has come out of her hibernation. Actor Rimi Sen

The 42-year-old is in the middle of a legal issue and alleges losing ₹4 crore to a con man. "He pretended to be a rich businessman and took ₹4 crore from me in parts since 2020, promising to return it with a high interest. He started making excuses after taking the money, claiming his family got Covid-19 and then he had to go to Canada," she shares, adding that the case was transferred to the authorities some time back, and a chargesheet will be filed soon. "A warrant will be issued against that man for cognisable offence," Sen says.

Even as the investigation goes on, we ask the actor about her disappearance from films.

"Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi, there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha. I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007)The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do," she tells us.

Sen resurfaced in 2015, for the reality show Bigg Boss and because of her co- production, the National Award-winning film Budhia Singh: Born To Run. Having worked with A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Ajay Devgn, is she still connected with people in the film industry? "I am not. I can't ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai. Why won't other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?" she asks

Did she find herself in circumstances where she was replaced or her role cut due to someone not being happy with her success? "Stakes are really high in this industry. Talent comes later-you should first know how to handle people. Otherwise kuchh nahin ho sakta, talent pada rahega store room mein. Mujhe nahin aata tha bechna, PR karna," she signs off.