Shefali Jariwala says she was paid Rs 7000 for Kaanta Laga, reveals her father was ‘completely against it’

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:06 IST

Shefali Jariwala was studying engineering when director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru spotted her outside college and offered her the music video of the Kaanta Laga remix. With its success, she became a household name and decided to pursue a career in showbiz.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shefali credited Kaanta Laga for her success, and revealed that her father was initially against her doing the song. “I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV,” she said.

Though Shefali was keen to take up the offer, her father was not in favour of it. “My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely,” she said.

After a few music videos, Shefali participated in Nach Baliye 5 with her then boyfriend (now husband) Parag Tyagi. The couple returned as wild card entries in Nach Baliye 7.

In 2018, Shefali made her digital debut with ALT Balaji’s adult comedy series Baby Come Naa, directed by Farhad Samji. She played a girl whose boyfriend (played by Shreyas Talpade) two-times her with another woman.

Most recently, Shefali was seen as a wild card entry in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. She made headlines for her fights with friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz.

