Khushi Kapoor says people made fun of her for not looking like Sridevi or Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It affected the way I would eat’

bollywood

Updated: May 17, 2020 09:33 IST

After her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor has featured in her very own ‘Quarantine Tape’, in which she offers an insight into who she is, as a person. The video is a montage of her pictures and videos over the years, including childhood memories with mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor. In a voiceover, she opens up about herself and her insecurities.

Calling herself a ‘normal 19-year-old girl’, Khushi says, “I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it.”

Khushi goes on to say that she has been at the receiving end of criticism from a very young age, which led to her developing ‘self-esteem issues and insecurities’. She says, “People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress.”

Though Khushi struggled with self-doubt initially, she has since learnt to love herself. “You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more