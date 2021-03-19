Rimi Sen admits she did Bigg Boss 'for money', reveals how much she was paid: 'Nobody can earn this much in short time'

Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 9 'for money'. The actor appeared on the ninth season of the show, and was frequently singled out by host Salman Khan for lack of interest.

Rimi said in an interview that she was paid over ₹2 crore for spending around 50 days on the show. She said that most people have misunderstood the core principles of Bigg Boss -- while they think the show is about 'fighting', it's actually about putting one's true self before the world.

She told SpotboyE, "See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."

Rimi continued, "Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of Bigg Boss. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out. Har kisi ke andar ek kharab shaks chhupa hua hai so usko bahar lakar vo dikhate hain ki (Everyone has a negative side to their personality, and the show brings that side out) he or she is the real person. And I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself."

She said that she stayed true to herself on the show, and that her perception of Bigg Boss hasn't changed in the years since she participated in it. "I knew that I have come for money and I have to behave good and go out with a good image which I did. I was quite successful in doing that," she said.

Rimi, who has appeared in hit films such as Hungama and Dhoom, had told Hindustan Times in 2015 that money was definitely a motivating factor for her to do Bigg Boss, but refused to divulge how much she was paid. “I cannot breach my contract and tell you how much it was (the fee), because that would not be right. But it is true that they gave me a lot of incentive to enter the show. These are their convincing tactics, which they use to get people. Although my nature is very different, I also got convinced," she'd said.

