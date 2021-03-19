Rimi Sen admits she did Bigg Boss 'for money', reveals how much she was paid: 'Nobody can earn this much in short time'
- Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 9 'for money'. The actor appeared on the ninth season of the show, and was frequently singled out by host Salman Khan for lack of interest.
Rimi said in an interview that she was paid over ₹2 crore for spending around 50 days on the show. She said that most people have misunderstood the core principles of Bigg Boss -- while they think the show is about 'fighting', it's actually about putting one's true self before the world.
She told SpotboyE, "See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."
Rimi continued, "Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of Bigg Boss. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out. Har kisi ke andar ek kharab shaks chhupa hua hai so usko bahar lakar vo dikhate hain ki (Everyone has a negative side to their personality, and the show brings that side out) he or she is the real person. And I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself."
She said that she stayed true to herself on the show, and that her perception of Bigg Boss hasn't changed in the years since she participated in it. "I knew that I have come for money and I have to behave good and go out with a good image which I did. I was quite successful in doing that," she said.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu, check out pics of interiors
Rimi, who has appeared in hit films such as Hungama and Dhoom, had told Hindustan Times in 2015 that money was definitely a motivating factor for her to do Bigg Boss, but refused to divulge how much she was paid. “I cannot breach my contract and tell you how much it was (the fee), because that would not be right. But it is true that they gave me a lot of incentive to enter the show. These are their convincing tactics, which they use to get people. Although my nature is very different, I also got convinced," she'd said.
Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu
- Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined
- Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.