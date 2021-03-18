Eijaz Khan on marriage with Pavitra Punia: 'I do not want to put a date on it, you will know when it happens'
- Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, have responded to queries about getting married and said they would want to keep all their personal information under wraps. However, they added that everyone will get to know, "whatever happens, when it happens".
Asked if they plan on getting married anytime soon, Eijaz said, "Now this is like a public marriage, we need to inform everyone whatever happens in our lives. I need to share where we are staying, whether we are staying together. And, I am a very private person! I wanted to make Pavitra secure, I wanted to show to the world that my intentions are very Pavitra, so did that (talked about relationship openly). But, now we would want to keep personal, whatever personal things happen. I do not want to put a date on it, I do not want to tell people what are we going to do. Whatever happens and whenever it happens, you will all get to know. Because there is nothing to hide, but I just do not want to talk about it so much."
Both Pavitra and Eijaz sat for the joint interview with Bollywood Hungama. Pavitra shared about how life changed after meeting Eijaz. "After meeting Eijaz, zindagi me ek thehrao aya. Babli jo bubbly thi wo (I got some stability in life, changed from that bubbly person). After spending time in that house, aapko aate daal ka bhao pata chal jata hai (you get to realise things). What you need to correct and what you are doing wrong in life," she said.
Also read: Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
"I just maintained one thing (through my Bigg Boss stint), that I did not want to go below the belt. Everyone has a personal life. One cannot indulge in mud-slinging for the sake of a show, I never interfere in someone's personal life. I like maintaining the personal space, for myself, as well as others," she added.
After having confessed their feelings for each other, Pavitra and Eijaz have been quite vocal about their love for each other. They often share cosy pictures and videos on their social media pages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz on marrying Pavitra: 'Don't want to put a date on it'
- Refusing to reveal any details of when they will get married, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia reaffirm their passionate love for each other in a new interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan greeted by a sea of fans cheering aloud, watch video
- Varun Dhawan was greeted by a sea of fans as he came out to head for the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Here's why she is Bollywood's hit mom
- Ratna Pathak Shah has brought individuality and fun to mom's portrayal in Hindi films. On her birthday, here is a close look at her performances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans, see her pic
- Sharing a pic of herself dressed in ripped jeans, in protest against Uttrakhand CM's comment on 'women who wear ripped jeans', Gul Panag revealed the denims were worn out, not bought as ripped jeans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satish Kaushik under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
- Satish Kaushik confirms testing positive for coronavirus and has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda: I’d love to do a Kannada film again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika in a fix when asked to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee, watch
- Deepika Padukone shared a video where she played 'This or That'. Among the various options she was asked to pick from, she found picking between cold coffee and filter coffee the toughest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement
- Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment about ripped jeans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani reveals her last romantic date: 'It was sometime this year'
- In a new interview, Kiara Advani revealed she went on a date earlier this year. The actor was also asked about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra during the chat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik's sister recreates his pose in new pics, he calls her his most loyal fan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan Suman recalls developing anxiety after breakup 8 years ago
- Adhyayan Suman recently made the headlines for his split with Maera Mishra. The actor has now opened up about the events that unfolded after a breakup that happened eight years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If I get into politics’: Kangana responds to claim that she’ll contest polls
- Kangana Ranaut has suggested that she did not have an immediate plan to enter electoral politics and had turned down an offer to contest elections a few years earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham says '90% of movies that opted for OTT release were bad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk
- Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre producer plays coy about Rhea Chakraborty's presence in movie
- Rhea Chakraborty was earlier said to be associated with the upcoming movie Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the actor has been missing from the poster and teaser of the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox