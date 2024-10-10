Ranveer Brar recollects fond memories of working with Ratan Tata: 'He was the least fussy person that I've seen'

Ranveer’s memory of Ratan Tata

Looking back at that time, Ranveer shares, “I interacted with Mr. Tata in my days at the Taj. I was just a junior sous chef and he stayed at the property near Fort Aguada”.

“His idea of a good breakfast, what I remember, was a good croissant and orange juice. He was the least fussy person that I've seen or met... I remember him taking strolls and light jogs on the beach and then coming back just for a quiet orange juice and croissant. He used to have his breakfast very quietly, almost obliviously, and just vanishing after having his meal,” adds The Buckingham Murders actor.

For Ranveer, these are some of the memories that will stay in his heart forever. “One thing that always stood out to me about him was how he always discussed people. He stayed at Goa for a long time when I was working there but never once I saw or heard him discussing money, profits or business,” Ranveer shares, adding, “He used to always ask the generals managers and managers about how their people are doing. If everyone is well taken care of, and if they need anything. He always only discussed people working for him”.

Ratan Tata’s death

On Wednesday, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, died at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, he had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday. Early on Monday, he posted a note on social media asserting there was no cause for concern regarding his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid growing concerns around his health.

His body was on Thursday morning taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai. His body was kept for public viewing from 10.30 am to 3.55 pm, drawing thousands of people from various walks of life. The mortal remains of Ratan Tata were then transported to Worli for his final rites. The Maharashtra government has declared Thursday (October 10) as a day of mourning, cancelling all government events for the day.